UK Foreign Secretary says working with G7 on new Russia sanctions

London [UK], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that she was working with G7 partners on new restrictions against more Russian banks over the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"I am working with our G7 partners to crack down on more Russian banks and agree a clear timetable to eliminate our imports of Russian oil, gas and coal," Truss said, as quoted by The Telegraph.



The secretary also called on the G7 partners to close ports for Russian vessels and make Russian gold unavailable for the Russian government.

"We need to rebuild our international security architecture. We can no longer labour under outdated agreements with Russia that they blatantly disregard and undermine. The days of the NATO-Russia Founding Act are over," she said.

Truss added that the Western countries should cooperate with other nations to further isolate Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

