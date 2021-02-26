UK further sanctions Myanmar military figures for role in coup

London [UK], February 25 (ANI): The United Kingdom, on Thursday, sanctioned another six military top-ranking officers of the Myanmar army, including Commander in Chief General Min Aung Hlaing, for human rights violations following the February 1 coup against President Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced further sanctions today against military members of Myanmar's State Administration Council, including the Commander in Chief, for their role in overseeing human rights violations since the coup.

London will enforce sanctions immediately against 6 military members of the State Administration Council for their responsibility for serious human rights violations, according to the UK Foreign Office release.

The measures will stop those individuals from travelling to the United Kingdom and will prevent businesses and institutions from dealing with their funds or economic resources in this country.

The UK has now designated all military members of the State Administration Council, which was established following the coup to run the functions of state.

"Today's package of measures sends a clear message to the military regime in Myanmar that those responsible for human rights violations will be held to account, and the authorities must hand back control to a government elected by the people of Myanmar," Raab said in a statement.

He added, "My message to the people of Myanmar is simple - the UK is working closely with our international partners to support your right to democracy and freedom of expression."



The six military figures sanctioned on Thursday add to the 19 previously listed by the UK government, according to Sputnik.

The UK, which has requested the immediate release of Suu Kyi and Win Mint, also announced the temporary suspension of all promotion of trade with Myanmar and will ensure that UK companies in Myanmar are not trading with a business owned by the military.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State counselor Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other civilian officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest, awaiting trial.

The coup triggered mass demonstrations across the country and according to media reports, at least three people have been killed after the police used live ammunition against protesters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington applauds the decision by London to impose additional sanctions on the military.

"The United States applauds the additional sanctions by @FCDOGovUK (UK Foreign Office) on those responsible for the military coup in Burma. The international community will continue to promote accountability and respond to the recent violence against peaceful protesters in Burma," the US top diplomat wrote in a tweet. (ANI)

