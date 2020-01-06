UK, Germany, France call out Soleimani role in attacks against US-led coalition forces

Berlin [Germany], Jan 6 (ANI): Extending support to the United States over the killing of Iran's senior military commander Qassem Soleimani, the United Kingdom, Germany and France have condemned the attacks against US-led coalition in Iraq and expressed concern by "negative role" played by Tehran in the region.
On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held separate telephonic conversations with each other to discuss escalated tensions in the middle east.
"We condemned the recent strikes on the coalition forces in Iraq and are deeply concerned by the negative role that was played by Iran in the region, especially through the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and Quds Force">Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and Quds Force under the command of General Soleimani," the joint statement, issued by the German cabinet late on Sunday, read.
Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, was killed along with six others after the US carried out a strike near the Baghdad's international airport on Friday.
Soelimani's killing has infuriated Iran. He was considered as a second-most powerful man in the country. Iran leadership has vowed to take equally "harsh revenge" from the United States. The three leaders have also called for a deescalation of tensions in the region.
Many countries around the world including Syria, China and Russia have condemned the United States' action. While countries like India have urged both parties to deescalate.
Amid relationship deteriorating with the United States, Tehran on Sunday announced that it was abandoning its last obligation under the 2015 nuclear deal which is to limit the number to centrifuges.
Merkel, Macron and Johnson called on Iran to refrain from withdrawing from the deal.
"We especially call on Iran to refrain from further violent actions and supporting such activities. We also urge Iran to refrain from actions that do not comply with the nuclear deal," the statement read. (ANI)
