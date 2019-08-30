Representative Image
Representative Image

UK, Germany, France express concern over tense situation in South China Sea

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 02:28 IST

London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): Britain, Germany and France on Thursday expressed concern over the tense situation in the South China Sea, a day after US Navy sailed a warship within 12 nautical miles of two contested islands in the region.
"We are concerned about the situation in the South China Sea which could lead to insecurity and instability in the region," a joint statement from the three countries released by the UK Foreign Ministry read, as cited by Sputnik news agency.
The trio further called on the coastal states of the region to take measures that reduce tensions and contribute to maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability and safety in the region, "including as regards the rights of coastal States in their waters and the freedom and rights of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea."
The statement noted that as signatories to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the parties concerned should ensure that the agreement was applied comprehensively.
"[This convention] sets out the comprehensive legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and seas including in the South China Sea must be carried out and which provides the basis for national, regional and global co-operation in the maritime domain," it added.
The US Navy sailed a warship within 12 nautical miles of two contested islands in the South China Sea Wednesday, as part of what it calls a "freedom of navigation operation."
The country has long accused China of installing military facilities on man-made islands at Fiery Cross and Mischief Reef, reported CNN.
A majority of Islands in the South China Sea are controlled by China, but these territories are also claimed by several other countries, including Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia and the Philippines.
Washington has accused China of interfering with Vietnam's oil and gas activities in the South China Sea, while Beijing maintains the stand that the Philippines and Vietnam deliberately use the US support to escalate tensions in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 02:29 IST

Brahmaputra floods may have possible solution if India, China...

Beijing [China], Aug 30 (ANI): India and China should work together to find a mechanism to control water at the upstream of river Brahmaputra basin in order to mitigate flood problems, the Chinese Ministry of Water Resources said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 02:16 IST

Family of abducted Sikh girl in Pak seeks Imran Khan's help

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The family of a Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted into Islam in Pakistan has sought help from country's Prime Minister Imran Khan in the matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:27 IST

Trump considers blocking $250mn in military aid to Ukraine

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump is considering to block USD 250 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:25 IST

UK's Heathrow airport warns of disruption by environmentalists...

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI/Sputnik): London's Heathrow airport on Thursday said that flight operations could face disruption as environmentalists plan to fly drones over the site to demand tougher ecological measures from the British government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:22 IST

Jaishankar launches direct flight services between Warsaw and...

Warsaw [Poland], Aug 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday officially launched direct flight services between Warsaw and New Delhi during his two-day visit to the Central European country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:45 IST

Disagreement over ceasefire, troops withdrawal prolonging...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Disagreement between the Taliban and the United States on issues regarding a permanent ceasefire and the modalities of American forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan is prolonging the ninth round of peace negotiations in Doha, sources familiar with the process said on

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:04 IST

6.3 magnitude quake strikes off Oregon coast

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck on Thursday morning (local time) off the coast of Oregon, a state located on the west coast of the United States.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:35 IST

India trains officials on EXIM Bank's Line of Credit guidelines in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 29 (ANI): The Indian mission here during a two-day training program provided training to 27 Nepali officials about the Line of Credit (LoC) guidelines and procedures of Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:34 IST

The whole of Pakistan will hold protests tomorrow in solidarity...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that his country will hold protests against "the unilateral steps of India" to abrogate Article 370 and express solidarity with "Kashmiri brethren".

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:16 IST

Nepal, India introduce friendship bus service between Kathmandu...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 29 (ANI): A private transport company in Kathmandu has started from here a deluxe bus service for Siliguri, a town in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:13 IST

India and Russia discuss boosting cooperation in energy, metal sectors

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury P Trutnev here on Thursday and deliberated on enhancing cooperation in energy and metal sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:15 IST

Irresponsible talk by Pak leadership intended to create alarming...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India on Thursday condemned the recent statements made by the Pakistani leadership on "internal matters" and said they were intended to create an alarming situation in the country.

Read More
iocl