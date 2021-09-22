UK government approves Covishield as approved vaccine in its revised travel advisory

London [UK], September 22 (ANI): United Kingdom government on Wednesday in its revised travel advisory said that Covishield is qualified as an approved vaccine.

Earlier, the UK government did not accept people vaccinated with Covishield and considered them as unvaccinated. The need for them to go through 10-day quarantine was criticised in India.

The new travel advisory by the UK stated that the four listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines.

The advisory also said that the individual must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine of at least 14 days before the individual arrives in England.

The advisory also approves individuals with a full course of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea or Taiwan.

This advisory will be applicable from October 4, 4 am (Local Time). (ANI)