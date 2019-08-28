UK govt to ask Queen to suspend parliament till Oct 14

London [UK], Aug 28 (ANI): United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to ask the Queen to suspend the Parliament till October 14, Sputnik reported on Wednesday.

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on October 31.

If Queen will agree then it would mean British MPs will not have enough time to pass any laws that could stop the prime minister taking the UK out of the EU without a deal.

Downing Street would then arrange a Queen's Speech on 14 October, only days before the Brexit deadline.

The withdrawal agreement has already been rejected three times by the UK's parliament, prompting May to announce her resignation in May amid a political impasse.

During his campaign, Johnson pledged to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement brokered during months of arduous negotiations between May and EU leaders or leave the bloc on the UK's scheduled departure date of October 31 without a deal.

If he cannot negotiate a new deal with the EU, Johnson has said that he'd be willing to force Brexit through on that date. He has refused to rule out suspending parliament in order to do so.

However, EU leaders have repeatedly ruled out renegotiating the withdrawal agreement and warned Johnson of "challenging times ahead". (ANI)

