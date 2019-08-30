UK grants PS3 mn to assist British nationals secure residency ahead of Brexit

London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): The Foreign Office on Friday said that the government will provide a grant of PS3 million to help British citizens living in other European countries to complete residency applications ahead of its departure from the European Union.

"The government is providing up to PS3 million in grant funding for charities and other voluntary organisations who will inform UK nationals about the need to register or apply for residency and support them as they complete their applications," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Over one million UK nationals live in member countries of the EU and European Free Trade Association (EFTA). The government wants to support those who may find it harder to complete all the paperwork - focusing in particular on pensioners or disabled people, those living in remote areas or with mobility difficulties, and those needing assistance with language translation or interpretation, the statement read.

"The UK will be leaving the EU on October 31st and we want to help UK nationals living across the EU to be fully ready for Brexit, whatever the circumstances. This funding will ensure people get the support they need to apply to protect their residency rights and access to services," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in the statement.

"UK nationals living in EU and EFTA member states are encouraged to visit the government's Living In guides on our website, with specific information for each country," it read.

"Organisations working with people who might be affected and who might require additional support can apply for project funding from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office from 19 September at gov.uk/fco," the statement added.

Notably, since coming to power in July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to pull the UK out of the EU even if a withdrawal agreement is not secured.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on March 29. However, the Brexit deadline was subsequently delayed until late October. (ANI)

