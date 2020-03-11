UK Health Minister diagnosed with coronavirus

London [UK], Mar 11 (ANI): United Kingdom Health Minister Nadine Dorries was diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday.

Dorries, in a statement, said she that took all the advised precautions and have been self isolating at home.

Dorries, who has served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care since 2019, becomes the first lawmakers to be diagnosed with the disease in the country.

"I can confirm I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Dorries said in a statement. "As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self isolating at home."

The UK has confirmed over 380 cases of the deadly virus and six fatalities.(ANI)

