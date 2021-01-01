UK hits new daily high with 55,892 coronavirus cases

London [UK], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom saw 55,892 new coronavirus cases in the past day, breaking the record of 53,135 cases recorded Tuesday, according to data published Thursday by the Department of Health.



This brings the total to 2,488,780 cases. The overall number of virus-related deaths stands at 73,331.

The death toll rose by 964 during the same period. It is short of 981 fatalities reported Wednesday, which was the highest daily toll since April 24.

The emergence of a new, fast-spreading strain has forced the government to toughen restrictions for another 20 million people in parts of England, which is overwhelmingly under the highest level of curbs, called Tier 4. (ANI/Sputnik)

