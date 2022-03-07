UK Home Secretary asks interpol for Russia's 'immediate suspension'

London [UK], March 7 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Home Secretary Priti Patel says she has sent a letter to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) calling for an urgent decision on excluding Russia from Interpol systems.

"Alongside counterparts from US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, I have written today calling on INTERPOL_HQ and its Executive Committee to take a decision this week, in accordance with its rules, on the immediate suspension of Russia's access to its systems," Patel said on Twitter.

She claimed that Russia's operation in Ukraine is a "direct threat" to international law enforcement cooperation.



On Monday, the home secretary said that the UK government would support Ukraine's request to have Russia suspended from Interpol over the Ukraine crisis.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. (ANI/Sputnik)

