UK: Hundreds gather in central London to protest against Johnson's appointment as PM

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday (local time) took to the streets of Central London to protest against the appointment of Boris Johnson as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Videos from the protest site show crowd carried placards that read "Cut war not welfare", and "No to Islamophobia, no to war", among others and shouted disapproval of the new Prime Minister.

Many placards carried strong language, while others described Johnson as a "Racist, sexist, and fascist."

Johnson, who assumed the office of Prime Minister of UK on Wednesday, is known for his hardline stance on Brexit and has been vocal about his willingness to exit the European Union without a deal.

In his first address to the nation after assuming the office, Johnson promised that Britain will exit the EU on October 31 and asserted that his 'new and better deal' will pave the way for Britain to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe based on free trade and mutual support.

Johnson's image of larger-than-life populist, as well as his reputation of playing fast and loose with facts, have led many to compare him with United States President Donald Trump. Like Trump, Johnson has reportedly pledged, in his campaigns, to return to their country to a "better age."

Johnson is a controversial figure within British politics, and he has often been criticised for his elitism and for reportedly using racist and homophobic language. (ANI)

