UK: Indian diaspora holds protest against anti-India propaganda on Kashmir

Birmingham [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): The Indian diaspora in the UK on Saturday held a protest at the Victorian Square in Birmingham against anti-India propaganda on the Kashmir issue in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.

The protests were organised by the Indo-European Kashmir Forum (IEKF) and Hindu Council UK (HCUK). About 40 demonstrators carrying Indian flags showed their support for the move by the Indian government to abrogate Article 370 that granted special special to Jammu and Kashmir.

The protestors raised slogans of "Bring back Pandits", in support of the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, and carried placards that read, "Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A will integrate Kashmir with India."

The IEKF has been vocal in its support of the Indian government's move on Kashmir. The organisation has hailed the decision as a decisive step to bring justice to Kashmiri Pandits, who were driven out of their ancestral homes from the region in 1989-90.

Rattled by India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan has been peddling its narrative on the matter on international platforms, despite many countries having sided with New Delhi's stance that the move is its "internal matter". (ANI)

