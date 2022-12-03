UK: Indian-origin charity worker Mohan Mansigani receives honour at Buckingham Palace

London [UK], December 3 (ANI): An Indian-origin charity worker has been honoured as Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Mohan Mansigani from North London received his Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Princess Anne, the charity's Commandant-in-Chief (Youth), St John Ambulance announced in an official statement.

"A St John Ambulance trustee has received his Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from HRH The Princess Royal - the charity's Commandant-in-Chief (Youth) - during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace today," St John Ambulance said in a statement.

Mohan Mansigani was conferred the honour for charitable services to healthcare in Queen Elizabeth II's birthday honours list in 2021. He called himself "lucky" to give back to the nation which has given him "so much" through his work at St John and the Migration Museum. Mansigani is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and became part of St John Ambulance's board since 2016.



According to the press release issued by St John Ambulance, Mohan Mansigani said, "As the son of immigrants and as a boy from Islington, being honoured in this way is beyond my wildest dreams." Mansigani dedicated the honour to his wife Renu Mansigani who he stressed has "selflessly" taught human values to young children for more than two decades through the Mill Hill Sai Centre.

Mohan Mansigani is a "highly commercial and creative finance director with extensive private equity experience who has played a key leadership role in establishing Casual Dining Group, which operated brands such as Cafe Rouge and Strada," the St John Ambulance said in a press release. Mansigani revealed that he was the first in his family to pursue studies in university and qualified as a chartered accountant.

"My father came to London in 1951 with the aim of supporting his family back in India, thinking that he would return as soon as he achieved this goal," Mohan Mansigani recalled as per the press release.

After completing his studies, he had a career as finance director of a number of restaurant chains, including Costa Coffee and Cafe Rouge. The St John Ambulance in the statement noted that Mohan Mansigani has been working with not-for-profit groups after the successful sale of his business. He has been a finance trustee at St John Ambulance since July 2016. (ANI)

