Dubbed Jihadi Jack, Jack converted to Islam at the age of 16. In 2014, he dropped out for his school in Oxford and moved to Syria to join the IS.
Dubbed Jihadi Jack, Jack converted to Islam at the age of 16. In 2014, he dropped out for his school in Oxford and moved to Syria to join the IS.

UK: Jihadi Jack's parents found guilty of funding terrorism

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:08 IST

London [UK], June 22 (ANI): The parents of a Muslim convert, popularly known as 'Jihadi Jack', were on Saturday found guilty of funding terrorism after they sent money to their son in Syria.
John Letts and Sally Lane from Oxford sent approximately USD 284 in September 2015 to their son who fled to Syria to join the Islamic State (IS).
However, the couple has been acquited of sending around $1900 to Jack in December 2015.
They have received 15 months imprisonment which has been suspended for 12 months.
Dubbed Jihadi Jack, Jack converted to Islam at the age of 16. In 2014, he dropped out for his school in Oxford and moved to Syria to join the IS.
He then married an Iraqi woman and had a son.
In 2017, he left the IS but was captured and is in Kurdish jail in Northern Syria. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:32 IST

Jaishankar hosts dinner for Ambassadors, Heads of Missions

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hosted a dinner for Heads of Missions (HoMs) here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:41 IST

Queen is not 'performing formal duties' to solve Britain...

Moscow [Russia], June 22 (ANI): Questioning Britain's "strange system" to select its new leader after the serving Prime Minister steps down, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the head of the state, Queen Elizabeth, is not "performing formal duties" to solve the political crisis in her

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 17:38 IST

Amid US-Iran tensions, Etihad Airways supends operations through...

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 22 (ANI): Two-day after the US restricted its airline operations in Iranian-controlled airspace, Etihad Airways on Saturday suspended operations through Iranian airspace over the Straits of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman amid escalating Tehran and Washington tensions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 15:45 IST

Elle magazine columnist accuse Trump of sexual assault in '90s,...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): American journalist and an advice columnist for the Elle magazine Elizabeth Jean Carroll has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at a New York luxury department store in the late 1990s.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 15:17 IST

UN calls for dialogue in Venezuela

Caracas [Venezuela], June 22 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called upon Venezuelan government and the opposition to put aside their deep political differences and commit to a dialogue aimed at ending the month-long political crisis in the South American

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 15:14 IST

Pak supports an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself, neighbours

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan is resolute towards finding a peaceful solution to the almost 19-years long Afghan war as "Pakistan supports an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself."

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 15:07 IST

Lanka extends state of emergency by another month

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 22 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Saturday extended the state of emergency by another one month considering the prevailing security situation in the country in the wake of Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 250 people.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 12:33 IST

US urges Pak to release those held for blasphemy, asks China to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged Pakistan to release over 40 people from the religious minority community who have been serving jail term or facing execution on blasphemy charges in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 11:41 IST

Iran oil imports, trade top agenda during US Secy Mike Pompeo's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his India visit next week will attempt to soothe increasing friction with New Delhi over trade, data flow, arms from Russia and Iran oil imports and focus on strategic ties between the two big world democracies, a senior off

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 08:55 IST

Hong Kong: Protestors end 15-hour long siege of police...

Hong Kong, Jun 22 (ANI): Thousands of protestors here in the wee hours of Saturday morning ended their 15-hour siege of the city's police headquarters after putting up demonstrations demanding complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and exoneration of demonstrators arrested during pr

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:30 IST

Trump nominates Esper as next Secretary of Defence

Washington [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Mark Esper to be the next defence secretary after Patrick Shanahan abruptly withdrew from the confirmation process earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 06:57 IST

Trump, MBS discuss Iran, oil over phone

Washington [USA], Jun 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) held discussions over Iran over the phone on Friday, according to the White House.

Read More
iocl