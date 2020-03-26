UK just weeks behind Italy in coronavirus outbreak, warns Boris Johnson

London[UK], Mar 26 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the country's NHS risks becoming "overwhelmed" by the coronavirus outbreak and that the situation in Britain is just two or three weeks behind Italy.

"The numbers are very stark, and they are accelerating. We are only a matter of weeks -- two or three -- behind Italy," Johnson said, as reported by CNN.

"The Italians have a superb health care system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand. The Italian death toll is already in the thousands and climbing.

He added, "Unless we act together unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread -- then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed,"

"That is why this country has taken the steps that it has, in imposing restrictions never seen before either in peace or war." He said.

The problem reached a crunch point in the UK, which has dramatically increased its response to the virus outbreak this week.

Food banks that provide a lifeline for some of the estimated 14 million in poverty are running low on volunteers, many of whom have been forced to self-isolate, as well as the food itself, which is in short supply following panic-buying.

The UK has confirmed more 9,600 cases of the deadly virus with 460 deaths.

The global tally of cases has crossed 487,000 as on Thursday with 22,030 deaths globally as per the data presented by the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

