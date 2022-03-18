UK media regulator Ofcom revokes RT's license to Broadcast in country

London [UK], March 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) on Friday announced that it has revoked Russia Today's license to broadcast in the country "with immediate effect," arguing that it did not consider the television channel "fit and proper" to hold the broadcasting permit.



"Ofcom has today revoked RT's license to broadcast in the UK, with immediate effect. We have done so on the basis that we do not consider RT's licensee, ANO TV Novosti, fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast licence," the watchdog said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

