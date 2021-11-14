UK observes 2 minutes of silence on Remembrance Sunday

London [UK], November 14 (ANI): The United Kingdom on Sunday observed two minutes of silence at war memorials and services across the country at 11:00 am (local time) to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

Remembrance Sunday is observed on the second weekend of November every year. The said National service is being held since 1919 as an opportunity to commemorate and remember the war heroes, their sacrifices and services to defend freedoms.

Senior politicians and the Royal family members attended the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

"Today the Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) laid a wreath at the Cenotaph as people across the country and overseas took part in the Act of Remembrance," UK Prime Minister tweeted.



Prior to the service, Johnson met with veterans, cadets and serving Armed Forces personnel in Downing Street.

On Remembrance Sunday every year, the whole nation condoles and remembers those who sacrificed their lives in conflicts since World War I. Apart from two minutes of silence, wreaths will be laid at war memorials across the country.

The National Service of Remembrance was not open to the public last year, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although, this year the service has returned to normal and thousands of veterans participating in the Royal British Legion's Veteran Parade.

The National Service of Remembrance event was telecasted live on BBC One, Sky, ITV and YouTube.

UK's Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph war memorial back strain. (ANI)

