UK Oppn leader condemns vandalism of Indian High Commission

London [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday condemned the recent violent protests and vandalisation of the Indian High Commission building in London.

He expressed regret over the incident during his "productive" telephonic call with India's High Commissioner to UK Ruchi Ghanashyam in which they discussed a wide variety of issues including the need for an urgent dialogue on Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

"I had a productive call with Ruchi Ghanashyam, the Indian High Commissioner. We discussed Kashmir and India's space programme. I condemned the recent vandalisation of @HCI_London, and expressed the need for an urgent dialogue between India and Pakistan over the situation in Kashmir," Corbyn said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, violent protests erupted outside the Indian High Commission over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The agitation turned violent with protestors damaging portions of the embassy building. A windowpane of the embassy building was smashed in the aftermath of vandalism.

Calling the incident as "unacceptable", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had urged the UK government to take action against the miscreants who were involved in it.

At least two persons have been arrested by the London Police in connection with Tuesday's incident. (ANI)

