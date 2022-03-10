UK-Pakistan ties hit a new low over Ukraine issue

London [UK], March 10 (ANI): Amid escalating war in Ukraine, the diplomatic relations between the UK and Pakistan have hit a new low as two important visits have been cancelled, following Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia and his recent speech condemning the Western countries.

Citing sources, The News International reported that in both the UK and Pakistan administrations that diplomatic relations at this point of time have cooled off to the extent that the British government has canceled two important visits after Imran Khan met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the day Russia started assault on Ukraine.

The source added the relations between the two countries also get affected after Prime Minister's recent speech in which he said Western diplomats were treating Pakistan like "slaves" by pushing for tougher stance on Russia.

The News International citing sources reported that it is shared that Prime Minister speech caused an alarm in the UK as it has been one of the biggest donors to Pakistan through the Department for International Development (DfID) and UK's High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner was called over to London for the briefings.

Following a strain in Pakistan's ties with the Western countries due to its stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Pakistan's National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf's visit to the UK next week has been called off by the British government on Friday without assigning any reason.



The NSA was scheduled to visit the UK next week. The visit was called off owing to Pakistan's policy towards the standoff between Russia and Ukraine, The News International reported.

The report also hinted that the reaction from the UK might be associated with the Pakistan government's response to the joint press release by the Islamabad-based heads of missions of the European Union countries, along with Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The joint press release on Tuesday had urged Pakistan to join them (the EU countries) in condemning Russia's actions and to voice support for "upholding the UN Charter and the founding principles of international law in Ukraine".

Pakistan expressed its dismay over the statement terming it undiplomatic and unacceptable. Asim Iftikhar, spokesman for the Foreign Office in his media interaction on Friday made it clear that Pakistan had taken note of the joint statement issued by a group of EU envoys posted in Islamabad.

Pakistan's relationship with the Western countries has taken a hit since the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Moscow on the day Russia launched its military operations in Ukraine and the subsequent stance of Pakistan in United Nations resolutions against Russia where Pakistan abstained. (ANI)

