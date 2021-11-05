UK pledges over £55m to Pakistan for fight against climate change

London [UK], November 5 (ANI): The United Kingdom has announced more than £55m of support to help Pakistan tackle climate change as part of the COP26 global climate change summit this week.

The British High Commission in Islamabad, in a statement, said that this is a critical time for Pakistan as it is ranked the 8th most vulnerable country to climate change, and by 2100, rising temperatures mean 36 per cent of glaciers along the Hindu Kush and Himalayan range will be gone.

The UK summit has already achieved notable successes. 90 per cent of the world's economy is now covered by net-zero targets, up from less than 30 per cent when the UK took on the Presidency of COP26. This will help the most vulnerable countries like Pakistan, it added.



"The new funding for climate change in Pakistan is split into three parts: a 5-year climate resilience programme-- worth £38 million-- will help Pakistan's poorest communities to protect themselves from the changing climate; a 5-year water governance programme-- worth £15 million-- will make water use in Pakistan more sustainable and water access fairer; an additional £2.5 million to support new ways of attracting much-needed climate investment to Pakistan, including on the development of a Nature Performance Bond," the statement said.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner said: climate change could be catastrophic for Pakistan.

"That is why we are working together on trees and finance, and mobilising leading Pakistani businesses. This £55m new funding will ensure Pakistan becomes more resilient to climate impacts, with more sustainable water use and greater access to climate finance, so improving lives and livelihoods, he said. (ANI)

