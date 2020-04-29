UK PM becomes father again as partner gives birth to baby boy

London [UK], April 29 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy, the couple's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The child was born at a London hospital earlier this morning," the spokesperson said, adding that mother and baby are very well, CNN reported.

"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic National Health Service (NHS) maternity team," the spokesperson added.

Many prominent people congratulated the couple after the news emerged.

"Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident," Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter.

"On behalf of everyone in the House of Commons, may I say congratulations to the Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds on the birth of their son. Such happy news amid so much uncertainty -- 2020 is certainly a year they will never forget," said Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, as quoted by CNN.

Earlier in February, the couple had announced that they were engaged and expecting a baby.

Johnson returned to work on Monday after becoming the first world leader to fall ill with coronavirus in March.

After returning to 10 Downing Street, Boris had said the coronavirus is like an 'unexpected and invisible mugger', which the British people have to combat together. (ANI)

