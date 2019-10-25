UK: PM Boris Johnson seeks December 12 election

London [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday (local time) said that the MPs would have more time to debate the new Brexit deal if they agree to a general election on December 12.



"If Labour (Party) agrees to the election, the government will try to get its deal through before Parliament is dissolved for the campaign on Nov. 6," Xinhua quoted the British Prime Minister as saying to local media.



The Prime Minister in a tweet also informed that he has written a letter to the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.



"I have written to Jeremy Corbyn: this Parliament must get Brexit done now or a NEW Parliament must get Brexit done so the country can move on," he said tweeting a copy of the letter written by him to Jeremy Corbyn.



In his letter, the UK Prime Minister said, "An election on December 12 will allow a new Parliament and government to be in place by Christmas. If I win a majority in this election, we will then ratify the great new deal that I have negotiated, get Brexit done in January and the country will move on."



The development comes days after UK lawmakers rebuffed the government's proposed three-day timetable for approving the legislation through Parliament in a move that prompted Johnson to put the Brexit Bill on 'pause'.



According to Sputnik, Johnson was forced to send an unsigned letter to the EU asking for an extension last week after Parliament voted against his time table on the basis that they needed more time to debate the details. (ANI)

