British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo)

UK: PM Boris Johnson seeks December 12 election

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 09:44 IST

London [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday (local time) said that the MPs would have more time to debate the new Brexit deal if they agree to a general election on December 12.

"If Labour (Party) agrees to the election, the government will try to get its deal through before Parliament is dissolved for the campaign on Nov. 6," Xinhua quoted the British Prime Minister as saying to local media.

The Prime Minister in a tweet also informed that he has written a letter to the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"I have written to Jeremy Corbyn: this Parliament must get Brexit done now or a NEW Parliament must get Brexit done so the country can move on," he said tweeting a copy of the letter written by him to Jeremy Corbyn.

In his letter, the UK Prime Minister said, "An election on December 12 will allow a new Parliament and government to be in place by Christmas. If I win a majority in this election, we will then ratify the great new deal that I have negotiated, get Brexit done in January and the country will move on."

The development comes days after UK lawmakers rebuffed the government's proposed three-day timetable for approving the legislation through Parliament in a move that prompted Johnson to put the Brexit Bill on 'pause'.

According to Sputnik, Johnson was forced to send an unsigned letter to the EU asking for an extension last week after Parliament voted against his time table on the basis that they needed more time to debate the details. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:45 IST

US expresses concern over detention of Gulalai Ismail's father...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Expressing concern over the 'detention' of Pakistani women rights activist Gulalai Ismail's father in Pakistan and continued harassment faced by her family, US on Friday urged Islamabad to uphold the rights of citizens.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 06:48 IST

Japan's Trade Minister resigns over alleged election campaign...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 25 (ANI): Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara on Friday announced his resignation from the post after being accused of violating an election campaign law.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 05:54 IST

16 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for murder of teenage girl

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 25 (ANI): A Bangladeshi court on Thursday sentenced 16 people to death for the murder of a teenager who was burned to death in April for refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against her institution's principal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 05:54 IST

White House plans to end subscriptions of New York Times,...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): The White House on Thursday said that it is planning to order US federal agencies to end the subscription of The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:44 IST

California wildfire: Estimated 200,000 homes, businesses facing...

California [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): An estimated 2,00,000 homes and businesses across California are facing power cuts, affecting at least half-a-million people, while scores more could be in the dark soon, as massive wildfires fuelled by high winds and brittle conditions continue to rage through the s

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:31 IST

5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], Oct 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand on Thursday, United States Geological Survey said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:24 IST

US: 1 injured in shooting inside mall in Florida, 3 suspects at large

Miami [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident inside a mall in Miami's Cutler Bay, Florida on Thursday, police said, adding that they are looking for three suspects who are still at large.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:35 IST

Peace remains prerequisite for progress in relations: Venkaiah Naidu

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Any attempts to disrupt peace and interference in India's internal matters will not be tolerated, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday, adding that while New Delhi wants to maintain cordial relations with all countries "including its immediate neighbours

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:19 IST

Indian diaspora important component of country's aspiration to...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called the Indian diaspora an important component of country's aspiration to be an inclusive, equitable and prosperous nation, adding that they have a momentous role to play in the evolution, growth, and future of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:58 IST

Imran Khan issues directives to allow Maryam Nawaz to stay with...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to the Punjab government to allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to stay with her ailing father Nawaz Sharif in Lahore's Services Hospital, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:22 IST

Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas concurrently accredited as India's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Diplomat Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to the Gambia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 00:42 IST

Abduction of my father attempt to terrorise Pakistanis who dare...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Prominent human rights activist Gulalai Ismail on Thursday called the abduction of her father in Peshawar an attempt to terrorise the women of Pakistan and others who dare to use their "conditional rights".

Read More
iocl