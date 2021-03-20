UK PM Boris Johnson takes first jab of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

London [UK], March 20 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday received his first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

"I've just received my first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine dose. Thank you to all of the incredible scientists, NHS staff and volunteers who helped make this happen," he tweeted.

"Getting the jab is the best thing we can do to get back to the lives we miss so much. Let's get the jab done," he added in his tweet.



While urging people to take the jab, CNN quoted Johnson telling reporters: "I literally did not feel a thing, it was very good, very quick. I cannot recommend it too highly."

Johnson was seen leaving Gassiot House Outpatient Centre at London's St Thomas' Hospital on Friday evening after receiving his first dose.

Last year, Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in April 2020 for treatment.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that she would get vaccinated with AstraZeneca, adding that the government's motto to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate", reported CNN.

The developments come after several European countries resumed the rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after a temporary halt citing concerns on the formation of blood clots. (ANI)

