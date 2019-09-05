UK PM Boris Johnson's brother quits as MP over 'unresolvable tension'

London [United Kingdom], Sept 5 (ANI): Jo Johnson, the brother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, quit as a Member of Parliament (MP) on Thursday over "unresolvable tension" between "family loyalty and the national interest".

"It's been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years and to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it's an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP and Minister," Jo tweeted.

Belonging to the Conservative party, Jo has served as an MP under three British PMs, namely David Cameron, Theresa May and his sibling, Boris.

Jo had previously quit from his post in 2018 over May's handling of the Brexit, calling for the people to have a fresh say on the UK's exit from the European Union (EU).

His stand on Brexit differs vastly from his brother's, who is a staunch leave campaigner. In fact, Boris' stand over leaving the EU with or without a deal has sent alarm bells ringing throughout the parliament, which was recently prorogued. (ANI)

