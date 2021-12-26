UK PM condoles demise of South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu

London [UK], December 26 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday condoled the death of South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Describing him as a critical figure in the fight against apartheid, Johnson said Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and good humour.



"I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa - and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour," Boris Johnson tweeted.

Tutu, a Gandhian follower and Nobel Peace Prize winner died aged 90. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years he was hospitalized on several occasions.

Desmond Mpilo Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize 1984 for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa. He was hailed as the conscience of South Africa. (ANI)

