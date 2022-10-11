UK PM Liz Truss calls Russian strikes on Ukraine "sign of Putin's desperation"

London [UK], October 10 (ANI): Describing the fatal attacks on civilian areas in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine as a clear "sign of Putin's desperation," UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday said that Britain will continue to provide vital military aid in Ukraine's fight for freedom.

Amid the escalating tensions, the British Prime Minister reaffirmed her support for Ukraine and said that the country will stand right behind the war-torn nation in its fight for freedom.

In a tweet, the UK Prime Minister wrote, "The appalling attacks on civilian areas in Kyiv and elsewhere are a clear sign of Putin's desperation. Ukrainians are succeeding, and Britain will stand right behind them as we continue to provide vital military aid in Ukraine's fight for freedom."

Multiple explosions were reported in the Ukrainian cities of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro and, Ternopil. Eyewitnesses reported powerful explosions and power outages in Kyiv, according to the local media, The Kyiv Independent.

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the fatal bombardments by Russia across Ukraine on Monday and said that the attack is another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest price.

"The Secretary-General is deeply shocked by today's large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities across Ukraine that reportedly resulted in widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of people being killed and injured," the official statement by the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Ukraine read.

India on Monday also voiced concerns over the escalation of conflict in Ukraine after the Crimea bridge attack on Saturday.



"India is deeply concerned at the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, including the targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians," read the Ministry of External Affairs release.

India urged both Russia and Ukraine for the immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

"We reiterate escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," read the MEA release.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday warned of "harsh" reprisals after the Crimea bridge attack on Saturday. Putin threatened further "harsh" responses that correspond "to the level of threat to the Russian Federation, have no doubt about it," while accusing Kyiv of "terrorism."

Meanwhile, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack on the Kerch bridge, a key link between the Russian mainland and Crimea.

Powerful explosions rang across Kyiv on Monday morning, leaving multiple people dead. At the same time, regional authorities also reported missile and rocket attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk, partly aimed at critical civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the G7 group of nations will hold an emergency meeting via video conference on Tuesday, the office of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed to CNN. Scholz is the current G7 president under its rotating leadership.

The G7 consists of the seven leaders from some of the world's largest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Russia was indefinitely suspended from the group -- then the G8 -- in 2014 after its illegal annexation of Crimea. (ANI)

