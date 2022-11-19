UK PM pledges support to Ukraine during his maiden visit to war-ravaged country

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 19 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his maiden visit to Kyiv after assuming office on Saturday and assured Britain's continued support to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Taking to Twitter, the British Prime Minister wrote, "Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa," as Sunak expressed support for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak met for the first time after the former chancellor took his position as leader of the Conservative party.



The Ukrainian President thanked the newly elected UK PM for his visit and said that both nations know what it means to stand for freedom.



"Thank you, @RishiSunak. With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Earlier in August, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote a letter on Ukraine's Independence Day, praising the country's steadfast courage in standing up to Russian "aggression" and promising support from the people of the United Kingdom.

In a letter published in the Kyiv Post, Rishi said that he will be a lifelong friend and help Ukraine rebuild into a prosperous, ambitious and forward-looking country.

"Your steadfast courage in standing up to aggression has given hope to peaceful and freedom-loving people around the world, and sends a clear message to despots that no matter how the odds may be stacked in their favour, they will never prevail," he said.

Sunak promised to continue assisting Ukraine's valiant warriors and declared that Britain will continue to offer humanitarian aid to make sure Ukrainian people have access to food and medicine amid the ongoing war.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine claiming that Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) had appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kyiv forces. (ANI)

