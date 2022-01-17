UK police arrest two teenagers in connection with Texas synagogue attack

London [UK], January 17 (ANI): Greater Manchester police on Sunday (local time) arrested two teenagers as part of the Texas synagogue attack probe.

"As part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that took place at a Synagogue in Texas on 15 January 2022, Officers from Counter Terror Policing North West have made two arrests in relation to the incident," read Greater Manchester police statement.

Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning.



Counter-Terrorism Policing (CTP) North West and CTP International operations continues to assist the investigation being led by the US authorities, and police forces in the region are liaising with local communities to put in place any measures to provide further reassurance, added the statement.

Earlier, a 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram was killed on Sunday after a tense standoff.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified Akram, who was demanding the release of the Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan.

At least four people were taken hostages, including a Rabbi by Akram at a synagogue in the town of Colleyville for more than ten hours on Saturday. (ANI)

