UK Police identifies London Bridge attacker

London [UK], Nov 30 (ANI): The British police have "positively identified" the attacker, who is suspected of killing two persons and injuring three others at London Bridge, a law enforcement official familiar with the ongoing probe told CNN on Friday.

A law enforcement source also told the network that British authorities are currently searching for an address believed to be linked with the attacker.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government will give support to the police for their investigations in the stabbing attack, which the police have described it as a 'terror-related' incident.

Police said that the male accused -- who was wearing a "hoax explosive device" -- suspected of stabbing several people at London Bridge was shot dead after being on the run. Three people sustained injuries in the stabbing attack.

At approximately 2 pm (local time), police were called in response to the attack at the premises near London Bridge, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police Neil Basu said in a statement.

People from several high-rise buildings were evacuated in the affected area, which was cordoned off by the police.

In the wake of the incident, political parties including Labour Party and Conservative Party have suspended campaigning for the December 12 election, as a mark of respect for those who suffered in the attack.

The London Bridge underground station re-opened for commuters after it was closed following the stabbing incident in the area. The first train left at 6:28 pm (local time) and security cordons have been lifted, according to CNN.

Hours later, a similar stabbing incident took place at a busy shopping area in The Hague. Three people were injured in the attack and were later discharged from a local hospital, Dutch police said. (ANI)

