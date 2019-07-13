UK police launch probe into leak of ambassador's secret cables

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): The Metropolitan Police on Friday (local time) launched a criminal probe into the leak of the British Ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch's, secret cables to London.

"(There is a) clear public interest in bringing the person or people responsible to justice," Neil Basu, the Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner, was quoted by CNN as saying.

"I would say to the person or people who did this, the impact of what you have done is obvious. However, you are now also responsible for diverting busy detectives from undertaking their core mission. You can stop this now. Turn yourself in at the earliest opportunity, explain yourself and face the consequences," the police official further said in an official statement.

The leak revealed that Darroch had labelled United States President Donald Trump as "insecure," "inept," and "incompetent" in the secret memos sent back to London.

Trump has since publicly castigated the diplomat, who turned in his resignation papers on Wednesday in the wake of the controversy.

The UK police, meanwhile, have also urged people having information on the leak to come forward. They have also urged the media to refrain from releasing any further information related to or held in the leaked cables.

"I would advise all owners, editors, and publishers of social and mainstream media not to publish leaked government documents that may already be in their possession, or which may be offered to them, and to turn them over to the police or give them back to their rightful owner, Her Majesty's Government," the Police Assistant Commissioner said in his statement. (ANI)

