London [UK] November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Three people have been arrested during the investigation into the car explosion in Liverpool, the UK police said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the Merseyside police said that a car exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured. An investigation is underway, with counter-terrorism detectives being involved.
"Officers in Merseyside have arrested three men - aged 29, 26 and 21 - in the #Kensington area of #Liverpool under the Terrorism Act," the Greater Manchester police tweeted.
The investigation is said to be continuing apace with the counter-terrorism police working closely with their Merseyside colleagues. (ANI/Sputnik)
UK police say arrested 3 people after Liverpool car explosion under terror act
ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2021 03:39 IST
