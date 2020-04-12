UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

London [UK], April 12 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the hospital to continue his recovery at home from the coronavirus that saw him getting hospitalised for precautionary steps, then recovery in the intensive care, confirmed 10, Downing Street.

"The PM has been discharged from the hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers. On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St. Thomas for the brilliant care he has received," 10, Downing Street said in a statement, as reported by CNN

He first announced on March 26 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and then admitted to the hospital on April 5. He was moved to an intensive care ward on April 6 where he underwent a recovery from the virus.

He was then moved out of the intensive care ward on April 9 where he continued his recovery from the virus.

The Prime Minister's fiancee Carrie Symonds in a series of tweets thanked the NHS healthcare workers for their service.

She said: "I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas' Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you." (ANI)

