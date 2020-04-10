UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care

London [UK], April 10 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID- 19.

Johnson "has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," Downing Street said in a statement Thursday.

The PM is in "extremely good spirits", it added

Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday night on the advice of his doctor as he continued to display symptoms of cough and high temperature 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He was moved to intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London on Monday night following a worsening of symptoms.

Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance, according to Dominic Raab the foreign secretary who was deputising for the Prime Minister had said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Britain has surged past 65,000 and the death toll stands at 7,978. (ANI)

