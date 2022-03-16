UK Prime Minister to discuss energy security with UAE, Saudi leaders

London [UK], March 16 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will discuss energy security during a visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia in connection with Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the British government said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister will meet leaders in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh today [Wednesday 16th] for talks on energy, regional security and humanitarian relief, as he galvanises global action on the crisis in Ukraine. He will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the United Arab Emirates before travelling to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," the statement said.

"The leaders are expected to discuss efforts to improve energy security and reduce volatility in energy and food prices, which is affecting businesses and consumers in the UK as well as regional stability in the Middle East," it said.



In addition to potential further measures to increase oil production, Johnson is focused on diversifying the UK's energy supply and working with international partners to ramp up renewables.

UK Prime Minister said: "The UK is building an international coalition to deal with the new reality. The world must wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons and starve Putin's addiction to oil and gas."

"Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in that effort. We will work with them to ensure regional security, support the humanitarian relief effort and stabilise global energy markets for the longer term," he added. (ANI)

