UK: Race for PM's post down to Johnson, Hunt

London [UK], Jun 21 (ANI): Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his successor Jeremy Hunt on Thursday emerged as the last two politicians vying for the Prime Minister's post following incumbent PM Theresa May's resignation.

313 Conservative MPs chose the two after the fifth and final voting, CNN reported.

While Johnson emerged as the frontrunner with 160 votes, Hunt trailed behind with 77 votes. He surpassed Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who garnered 75 votes, by a close margin.

May formally resigned as the Conservative Party's head on June 7, citing her failure to pass the Brexit Agreement in the British Parliament as the reason behind her decision. She continues as the country's Prime Minister until her successor is chosen.

11 MPs set off their campaign for the party's top post after May's resignation, as the leader of the Tories will automatically undertake the role of the Prime Minister.

1,60,000 grassroots Conservative Party members across the UK are slated to vote to choose the next occupant of 10 Downing Street after May's departure. The result of the ballot will be declared in the week commencing July 22, according to Xinhua. (ANI)

