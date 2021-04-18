UK records another 1,882 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

London [UK], April 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 1,882 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,387,820, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also reported another 10 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,270. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.



More than 32.8 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Meanwhile, leaders of Britain's biggest hospitality businesses have signed an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to "stick" with England's roadmap to exit the lockdown and reopen the economy.

The letter published in the Sunday Telegraph said two-thirds of hospitality venues "couldn't open outdoors from 12 April, and none is breaking even". (ANI/Xinhua)

