UK records another 20,890 coronavirus cases, 102 deaths

London [UK], October 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 20,890 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 894,690, according to official figures released Monday.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 102 to 44,998, the data showed.

The latest figures were released as more areas in England will move into the top tier of restrictions in a bid to curb the fast spread of coronavirus.

Ahead of Halloween on Saturday, Downing Street suggested that trick or treating can still take place in some areas of England where the risks of coronavirus are relatively lower according to the government's three-tier system.

"The rules are those which apply to household mixing in general," the British prime minister's official spokesman said.

"And what that means in practice is, if you're in a 'Very High' alert level then you cannot mix with other households indoors or in private outdoor spaces."



The northern English city of Nottingham and parts of the surrounding county will move into Tier Three of COVID restrictions, local leaders confirmed Monday.

People living in the city, along with Rushcliffe, Gedling and Broxtowe, will face the toughest restrictions which will come into force from 12:01 a.m. (0001 GMT) on Thursday.

Local council leaders said the measures were needed to "achieve a sustained reduction in infection rates" and "help protect our vulnerable residents, the NHS (National Health Service) and social care services". (ANI/Xinhua)









