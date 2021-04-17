UK records another 2,206 coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

London [UK], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 2,206 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,385,938, according to official figures released Saturday.



The country also reported another 35 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,260. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 32.6 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Earlier Saturday, a leading scientist warned that a coronavirus variant which first emerged in India could "scupper" Britain's roadmap to exit the current lockdown, the third of its kind since the start of the pandemic in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

