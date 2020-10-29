UK records another 24,701 coronavirus cases with 310 deaths

London [UK], October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 24,701 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 942,275, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 310 to 45,675, the data showed.

The latest figures were released as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces increasing pressure to tighten lockdown measures while infections surge across the country.

Nottinghamshire in northern England is expected to join the millions of people already under the highest level of Tier Three restrictions on Friday, while Nottingham City, Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffe will move into the top level from 12:01 a.m. (0001 GMT) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire is also expected to be elevated to Tier Three at a later date, Sky News reported.



The new three-tier COVID-19 alert system set out by Johnson came into force on Oct. 14 across England as the country struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The alert system comprises three levels: "Medium", "High" and "Very High" with the level being decided according to local infection rates.

Tier Three restrictions include a ban on the mix of different households both indoors, in a private garden or at most outdoor hospitality venues.

Under the measures, all pubs and bars will also be forced to close unless they are serving substantial meals. People can still meet up following the Rule of Six outdoors in places including parks or the countryside.

To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)





