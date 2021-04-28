UK records another 2,685 coronavirus cases

London [UK], April 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 2,685 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,409,631, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The country also reported another 17 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,451. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 33.8 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.



Meanwhile, a quarter of adults in Britain have been fully vaccinated as Britain's vaccine program has been expanded to include people aged 42 and over.

However, experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

