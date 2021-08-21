UK records another 32,058 coronavirus cases

London [UK], August 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 32,058 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,460,930, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported another 104 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 131,591. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved Ronapreve as the first monoclonal antibody combination product indicated for use in the prevention and treatment of acute COVID-19 infection in Britain.



Developed by Regeneron/Roche, the drug is administered either by injection or infusion and acts at the lining of the respiratory system where it binds tightly to the coronavirus and prevents it from gaining access to the cells of the respiratory system, according to a statement by the MHRA.

Clinical trial data assessed by a dedicated team of MHRA scientists and clinicians has shown that Ronapreve may be used to prevent infection, promote resolution of symptoms of acute COVID-19 infection and can reduce the likelihood of being admitted to hospital due to COVID-19, the statement said.

"Ronapreve is the first of its kind for the treatment of COVID-19, and after a meticulous assessment of the data by our expert scientists and clinicians, we are satisfied that this treatment is safe and effective," said Dr Samantha Atkinson, Interim Chief Quality & Access Officer at the MHRA.

England lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions since July 19. More than 87 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 76 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

