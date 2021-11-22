UK records another 40,004 new coronavirus cases

London [UK], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain registered 40,004 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,845,492, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also reported a further 61 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 143,927, with 8,079 COVID-19 patients still in the hospital.

The latest data came as Health Secretary Sajid Javid said England was not close to moving to the government's Plan B of restrictions, while countries in Europe face tightened measures involving lockdowns and vaccine mandates due to a spike in cases.



Plan B involves advice to work at home and requirements to wear masks in certain scenarios.

However, Chris Hopson, chief executive of National Health Service (NHS) Providers has said the service is under an "unprecedented degree of pressure" for this time of year.

Hopson told Sky News that the health service is experiencing "very, very high levels of people coming into accident and emergency departments" with "the ambulance services under real pressure".

More than 88 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 26 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

