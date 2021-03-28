UK records another 4,715 coronavirus cases, 58 deaths

London [UK], March 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 4,715 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,329,180, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported another 58 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,573. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Nearly 30 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.



Earlier Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England is still on course for "roadmap to freedom", but warned the impact of Europe's third wave of infections on Britain.

Speaking at the virtual Conservative Party spring conference, Johnson said while "we are in a different world from last spring," there was a need to be "honest about the difficulties ahead".

Johnson said there were still unanswered questions about the impact of a third coronavirus wave from Europe, adding that "bitter experience" had shown a wave like the one in Europe would hit Britain "three weeks later". (ANI/Xinhua)

