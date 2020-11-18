UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death toll since May 6

London [UK], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 598 to 52,745, marking the highest daily number of fatalities since May 6, according to official figures released Tuesday.

Another 20,051 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,410,732, the data showed.

England is currently under a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak began in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.



Earlier Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, announced that 11 council areas in Scotland will be placed under the region's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 6:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday until Dec. 11.

Under the restrictions, non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms will have to close, although schools will still be open. "While some areas have low and slightly declining infection rates, a number of local authorities across central Scotland have case numbers and test positivity that are significantly above the national average," said Sturgeon.

The British government is only responsible for lockdown restrictions in England. The devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own policies in relation to public health matters. To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

