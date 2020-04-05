UK reports 708 COVID-19 deaths, highest in one day

London [UK], April 5 (ANI): The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in the UK has exceeded 4, 313 with at least 708 new deaths in last 24 hours, the largest one-day rise since the start of the outbreak as confirmed by Department of Health and Social Care.

The total number of cases in the UK as on Saturday is 41, 903, a rise of 3,735 cases in the last 24 hours as well.

According to, Department of Health and Social Care, a total of 4,313 people have now died in the UK. In a press briefing on Saturday, cabinet minister Michael Gove said that "a 5-year-old with underlying health conditions was among those who had died." (ANI)

