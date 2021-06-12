UK reports another 7,393 coronavirus cases

London [UK], June 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain reported another 7,393 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,542,986, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also recorded another seven coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 127,867. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

"Once again we are seeing cases rapidly rise across the country and the Delta variant (first identified in India) is now dominant. The increase is primarily in younger age groups who are yet to receive the vaccine and we are seeing more hospital admissions," said Yvonne

Doyle, medical director and director of health protection for Public Health England (PHE).

More than 40.8 million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and over 28.8 million have received their second dose across Britain, according to the latest official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)