UK reports lowest daily coronavirus cases since early September

London [UK], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 1,712 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily number since early September, according to official figures released Sunday.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,404,882.



The country also reported another 11 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,428. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The data were revealed after almost two weeks since non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality reopened in England. The figures released on the weekends are usually lower due to the delay in report in some regions.

Meanwhile, more than 33.6 million people have received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

