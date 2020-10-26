UK: Seven detained for attempting 'hijacking' of oil tanker off Isle of Wight

London [UK], October 26 (ANI): Seven people have been detained after they tried to hijack an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight in southern England, British Defence Ministry on Sunday said.

The vessel named Nave Andromeda is known to have stowaways on board and was due to dock in Southampton earlier, Xinhua reported.

The Defence Ministry said that the ship has been secured and that crew aboard the ship is safe and well.



"In response to a police request, the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary authorised Armed Forces personnel to board a ship in the English Channel to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to the suspected hijacking," the Defence Ministry tweeted.

"Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained.

Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well," it added. (ANI)

