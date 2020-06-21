UK: Several injured in stabbing incident in Reading

London [UK], June 21 (ANI): A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident on Saturday (local time) in Reading that left multiple people with injuries, CNN reported quoting the Thames Valley Police.

"A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital," the police said on Twitter, urging the public to avoid the area as police investigate the incident, which police said took place at Forbury Gardens.

Police asked that members of the public not to post images or videos of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police.

At least two people suffering from stab wounds were being treated at the nearby Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading following the incident Saturday, a hospital spokeswoman was quoted as saying.

In his own tweet, Reading Borough Council leader Jason Brock asked people to "please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident."

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading," UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

"My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene," Patel added. (ANI)

