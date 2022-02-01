UK stands with Myanmar people in face of military brutality: Johnson

London [UK], February 1 (ANI): The United Kingdom stands with the people of Myanmar in the face of brutality by the military and a humanitarian crisis, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"A year ago the military junta seized power in Myanmar, trampling upon democracy. The UK stands with the people of Myanmar in the face of brutal military violence, a humanitarian crisis, and the detention of political opponents. Freedom and democracy must be restored," UK PM tweeted.

As Myanmar reached the first anniversary of the military coup that saw the arrest of national icon Aung San Suu Kyi and her civilian government dissolved, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said that he stands in "solidarity with the people", and for a return to an inclusive, democratic society.



UN chief described the multiple crises which have resulted due to an intensification of violence, human rights violations, rising poverty and indifference to worsening humanitarian conditions by the military regime.

The Burmese military overthrew the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint on February 1 last year, announcing a state of emergency, and imprisoning democratic leaders, while brutally suppressing street protests against the coup and imposition of martial law.

Last Friday, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet reminded that around 12,000 remain arbitrarily detained for voicing their opposition, of which nearly 9,000 remain in custody, and at least 290 have died in detention, many likely tortured.

Armed clashes have grown in frequency and intensity throughout the country, while persecution against ethnic and religious minorities has grown, including against the Rohingya.

Bachelet said it was time for an "urgent, renewed effort" to restore human rights and democracy, and ensure that perpetrators of "systemic human rights violations and abuses are held to account." (ANI)

